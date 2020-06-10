Tyson Foods says cooperating with DoJ in chicken price-fixing probe



Tyson Foods Inc said on Wednesday it was cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice on a price-fixing investigation in the poultry industry, under a program that could protect the meat processor from criminal prosecution. More in feeds.reuters.com »