Instant View: Fed sees GDP falling 6.5% in 2020, keeps rates at zero

Added: 10.06.2020 19:41 | 15 views | 0 comments

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled years of extraordinary support for an economy facing a torturous slog back from the coronavirus pandemic, with policymakers projecting a 6.5% decline in gross domestic product this year and a 9.3% unemployment rate at year's end.