J&J moves up start of coronavirus vaccine human trials to July



Johnson & Johnson moved up the start of human clinical trials for its experimental vaccine against the highly contagious coronavirus by two months to the second half of July, as the drugmaker rushes to develop a prevention for COVID-19, the company said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: GM