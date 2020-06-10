Fed sees growth contracting by 6.5% on year, pledges bondbuying at least 'at current pace'

Added: 10.06.2020 19:03 | 11 views | 0 comments

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday repeated its promise of continued extraordinary support for the economy as policymakers projected a 6.5% decline in gross domestic product this year and a 9.3% unemployment rate at year's end.