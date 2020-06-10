U.S. attorney general group sues 26 dermatology drug makers



Source: www.sun-sentinel.com



A group of attorneys general from U.S. states and territories sued 26 manufacturers of dermatology drugs on Wednesday, accusing them of price fixing and other violations of antitrust law, the third such lawsuit since 2016. More in feeds.reuters.com »