U.S. banks prepare branches for gradual post-coronavirus re-opening



Added: 10.06.2020



Source: www.breitbart.com



U.S. banks have been stocking up on masks and other supplies and setting up acrylic barriers to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus as they ready their branches for the country's gradual reopening, executives and suppliers told Reuters. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU