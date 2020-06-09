S&P 500, Dow ease after recent gains; Nasdaq ends at record



The S&P 500 and Dow fell on Tuesday after recent strong gains, while the Nasdaq ended at an all-time high for a second straight day after briefly rising above the 10,000 mark for the first time. More in feeds.reuters.com »