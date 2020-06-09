TSMC says could fill order gap if unable to sell chips to Huawei

Added: 09.06.2020 4:09 | 10 views | 0 comments

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) could quickly fill the order gap created by the inability to sell to Huawei's [HWT.UL] HiSilicon chip division due to U.S. restrictions, the company's chairman said on Tuesday.