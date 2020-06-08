JetBlue to fly about 50% of July schedule, more in August: CNBC interview

JetBlue Airways Corp expects to fly about half of its original schedule in July, up from about 25% to 30% in June, and a bit August as leisure demand begins to recover, Chief Executive Robin Hayes told CNBC in an interview on Monday.