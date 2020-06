U.S. economy entered recession in February: NBER



Source: www.wsj.com



The U.S. economy ended its longest expansion in history in February and entered recession as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the private economics research group that acts as the arbiter for determining U.S. business cycles said on Monday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy