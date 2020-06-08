Exclusive: EU has concerns about Fiat, PSA deal, may need concessions - sources

Added: 08.06.2020 10:53 | 3 views | 0 comments

EU antitrust regulators are concerned about Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot car maker PSA's combined high market share in small vans and may require concessions to clear their $50 billion merger, people familiar with the matter said.