Exclusive: Buyout firm Sycamore Partners in talks to buy J.C. Penney - sources



Added: 05.06.2020



Source: wwd.com



Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in preliminary talks to acquire J.C. Penney Co Inc out of bankruptcy should the U.S. department store chain's negotiations with its creditors fail, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »