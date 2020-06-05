Reliance says Silver Lake, co-investors to invest extra $601 million in digital unit

India's Reliance Industries late on Friday said U.S. private equity fund Silver Lake and its co-investors will invest an additional 45.46 billion rupees ($601.40 million) in the company's digital unit Jio Platforms.