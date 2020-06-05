Cafe Rouge, Bella Italia could see nearly a third of outlets closed: sources

Britain's high-street restaurant chains Bella Italia, Cafe Rouge and Las Iguanas could see around 30% of their outlets cut, two sources told Reuters, as their owner pushes ahead with talks to sell the businesses stricken by the COVID-19 crisis.