Asian stocks set for best weekly gain in nine years, ECB stimulus boosts euro; U.S. jobs eyed

Asian stocks erased early losses on Friday and were poised for their biggest weekly rise since 2011 while the euro hovered near a 1-1/2 month high as Europe's central bank surprised with more stimulus, fuelling hopes for a global rebound.