Gap records nearly $1 billion in losses on coronavirus-led store closures



Added: 05.06.2020 0:00 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: thatgrapejuice.net



Gap Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly loss of nearly $1 billion as the apparel retailer was forced to close its stores due to the coronavirus outbreak, sending its shares down about 8% after market hours. More in feeds.reuters.com »