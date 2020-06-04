Explainer: No one really knows how many Americans need unemployment benefits



Source: dakotafreepress.com



Another 1.9 million people filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, according to data released by the Labor Department on Thursday, marking 11 straight weeks in which millions of Americans have filed claims for jobless benefits. More in feeds.reuters.com »