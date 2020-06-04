Gap reports huge first-quarter loss on coronavirus-led store closures



Gap Inc on Thursday reported a whopping first-quarter loss of $932 million as the apparel retailer wrote down the value of some assets due to coronavirus-driven store closures, sending its shares down about 5% after the bell. More in feeds.reuters.com »