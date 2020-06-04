U.S. new weekly jobless claims drop below 2 million



The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped below 2 million last week for the first time since mid-March, but remains astonishingly high as companies adjust to an environment that has been significantly changed by COVID-19. More in feeds.reuters.com »