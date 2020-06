LVMH's Arnault mulls ways to renegotiate deal with Tiffany: sources



Source: www.cnbc.com



LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault is exploring ways to reopen negotiations on the French luxury goods giant's $16.2 billion acquisition of U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co , as U.S. social unrest and the coronavirus pandemic weigh on the retail sector, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Jewel