Gilead's remdesivir could see $7 billion in annual sales on stockpiling boost: analyst

Gilead Sciences Inc's potential COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir, could bring in more than $7 billion in annual sales by 2022, spurred by governments stockpiling the drug to guard against future outbreaks, SVB Leerink said on Wednesday.