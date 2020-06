U.S. factory orders extend decline in April



New orders for U.S.-made goods plunged in April and business spending plans on equipment were much weaker than initially thought, suggesting business investment remained depressed early in the second quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Planes