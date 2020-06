Exclusive: Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S., sources say

President Donald Trump's administration plans to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States starting in mid-June as it pressures Beijing to allow U.S. air carriers to resume flights, three U.S. and airline officials briefed on the matter told Reuters.