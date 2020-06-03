ï»¿Wednesday, 03 June 2020
Saudi, Russia reach deal on oil cuts, raising pressure on laggards
OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia have agreed a preliminary deal to extend existing record oil production cuts by one month while raising pressure on countries with poor compliance to deepen their output cuts, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.
