Geely's Volvo Cars sales soar 40% in May vs month-ago as virus curbs ease



Source: www.autocar.co.uk



Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Holding, said on Wednesday it sold 40% more cars in May than in April, as restrictions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic started to ease in several markets. More in feeds.reuters.com »