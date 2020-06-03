Geely's Polestar to open 20 showrooms in China to compete with Tesla

Polestar, the premium electric vehicle maker owned by China's Geely, plans to open 20 showrooms in the mainland, as it prepares for delivery of its Polestar 2 electric sedans to compete with Tesla Inc's locally made Model 3.