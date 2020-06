China drives global oil demand recovery out of coronavirus collapse



China's oil demand has recovered to more than 90% of the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic struck early this year, a surprisingly robust rebound that could be mirrored elsewhere in the third quarter as more countries emerge from lockdowns. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil