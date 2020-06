LVMH's takeover of Tiffany seen as uncertain: WWD



French luxury goods group LVMH's $16.2 billion takeover of Tiffany & Co is looking less certain as the jeweler grapples with a deteriorating situation in the U.S. market brought on by a global pandemic and severe social unrest, fashion trade publication WWD reported on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Jewel