Goldman Sachs commits to new central Paris headquarters



Added: 02.06.2020 18:29 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: shootthebank.com



U.S. bank Goldman Sachs has signed a lease for a new Paris headquarters building, committing to a city centre office development at a time when many banks are weighing scaling back their presence in cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Gold