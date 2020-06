Financing hunt during pandemic lifts May U.S. convertible debt issuance to record



U.S. issuance of convertible bonds in May hit a record high of $20.7 billion, according to Bank of America data, as companies struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic ventured into the one-time niche market seeking cheaper and easier ways to borrow cash. More in feeds.reuters.com »