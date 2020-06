JPMorgan, Barclays settle Mexican bond rigging litigation



Added: 02.06.2020 16:03 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: njbmagazine.com



JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays Plc will pay $20.7 million to resolve investors' claims they conspired to rig the Mexican government bond market, the first of nine banks in the proposed class-action litigation to settle. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Government