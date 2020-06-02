ï»¿Tuesday, 02 June 2020
Australia's Woolworths to reward over 100,000 staff with shares for virus efforts
Australia's biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group said on Tuesday it will reward more than 100,000 of its staff with free company shares for their efforts during a period of upheaval amid bushfires and the coronavirus buying frenzy.
Tags:
Australia
,
Fire
