EU to rule on AMS's 4.6 billion euro bid for Osram by July 6

Added: 02.06.2020

EU antitrust regulators will decide by July 6 whether to clear Austrian sensor maker AMS's 4.6 billion euro ($5.14 billion) bid for German lighting group Osram after a preliminary review, a European Commission filing showed on Monday.