Ryanair must face U.S. shareholder lawsuit over unionization comments

Ryanair Holdings Plc and Chief Executive Michael O'Leary failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a securities fraud lawsuit accusing Europe's largest budget airline of defrauding them by downplaying its willingness to recognize labor unions.