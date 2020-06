Aircraft makers go digital to fight coronavirus delivery logjam



Source: www.mrobusinesstoday.com



Helicopter and jet makers are turning to digital technology so customers can inspect their big-ticket purchases remotely before taking delivery, as they strive to push through deals paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic and bring in much needed cash. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Technology