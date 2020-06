Coty appoints Chairman Harf as CEO to lead turnaround



Coty Inc on Monday appointed its Chairman and top investor JAB Holdings executive Peter Harf to the role of chief executive officer, as the cosmetics maker tries to revive sales and steer through the coronavirus crisis. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: ISIS