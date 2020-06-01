Delta, union working to avoid furloughs of 2,300 pilots



Source: www.youtube.com



Delta Air Lines Inc and its pilots union said on Sunday they are working to avoid furloughs of roughly 2,300 pilots following a reshuffling process meant to match staffing to summer 2021 flying. More in feeds.reuters.com »