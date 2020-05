Nissan to set out survival plan after expected annual loss



Added: 28.05.2020 1:07 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nismo.com



Nissan Motor Co will unveil its plan to become a smaller, more cost-efficient automaker on Thursday as it looks to recover from four years of tumbling profits which are set to culminate in its first annual operating loss in 11 years. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Nissan