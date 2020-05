JPMorgan's investment banking head: quarterly revenues tracking 50% up from 2019



JPMorgan Chase & Co's head of its corporate and investment banking division said second-quarter revenues for its markets unit are on track to be up more than 50% higher than the same period last year, thanks to extremely strong fixed income and equities trading revenues. More in feeds.reuters.com »