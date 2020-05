Micron raises third-quarter revenue forecast



Source: wccftech.com



Micron Technology Inc raised its revenue forecast for the third quarter on Wednesday to a range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion from $4.6 billion to $5.2 billion, sending its shares about 3% higher. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Technology