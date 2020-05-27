Tesla cuts prices by as much as 6% in North America to boost demand



Tesla Inc has cut prices of its electric vehicles by as much as 6% in North America following a decline in auto demand in the region during weeks of lockdown that have now started to ease. More in feeds.reuters.com »