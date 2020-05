Nokia veteran Sari Baldauf takes over as 5G battle rages



Added: 27.05.2020 16:42 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.telekom.com



Sari Baldauf took over as chairwoman of telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Wednesday, succeeding Risto Siilasmaa who chaired the Finnish firm for eight years. More in feeds.reuters.com »