LATAM becomes largest airline driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus



Source: www.designweek.co.uk



LATAM Airlines Group , the continent's largest carrier, filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, becoming the world's largest carrier so far to seek an emergency reorganization due to the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »