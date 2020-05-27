Hershey says mint, gum sales hit as lockdowns restrict social gatherings



Added: 27.05.2020



Source: www.bizjournals.com



Hershey Co said on Wednesday sales of gums and mints have taken a hit as social distancing protocols spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic discouraged people from participating in gatherings. More in feeds.reuters.com »