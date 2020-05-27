Ralph Lauren posts bigger-than-expected loss as lockdowns hammer sales



Ralph Lauren Corp posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday as stores across the world that sell its jackets, coats and Polo shirts were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »