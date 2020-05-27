Americas will be hardest hit by COVID-19 job losses :ILO



Source: blog.rightturn.com



The Americas will bear the brunt of an estimated 305 million job losses that the COVID-19 pandemic will cause worldwide between April and June, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »