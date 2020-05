World economic prospects darken, rebound delayed: Reuters poll



Economic prospects for the developed world this year have darkened again in the past month as the coronavirus pandemic has rolled from Asia to the Americas, with a V-shaped sharp recovery expected by less than one-fifth of economists polled by Reuters. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU