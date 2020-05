Blackstone risks paying damages in dispute with Italy's RCS



Source: www.towncryers.com



Milan's Arbitral Tribunal has judged that the contracts over the sale of Italy's RCS headquarters to Blackstone in 2013 were valid but found that the purchaser's behaviour may entitle the Italian publisher to compensatory damages, RCS said on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Italy