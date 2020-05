U.S. consumer confidence edges up in May



U.S. consumer confidence nudged up in May, suggesting the worst of the novel coronavirus-driven economic slump was probably in the past as the country starts to reopen, but it would probably take a while to fully dig out of the hole amid record unemployment. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy