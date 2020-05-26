Investment bank Moelis in talks to represent Latam bondholders in bankruptcy- source



Added: 26.05.2020 14:23 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



Investment bank Moelis & Co is in talks with a group owning around $3 billion in bonds and loans owed by Latam Airlines Group SA to represent them in the company's bankruptcy, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »